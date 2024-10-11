Home
india maharashtra

Two Agniveers killed as shell explodes during firing practice in Nashik

The incident occurred at the Artillery Centre in the Nashik Road area on Thursday afternoon, an official said.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 October 2024, 10:30 IST

Published 11 October 2024, 10:30 IST
Nashik

