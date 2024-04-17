Two Bangladeshi nationals held for illegal stay

Palghar: Police have arrested two Bangladeshi nationals from Vasai in Maharashtra's Palghar district for staying in the country without valid documents, an official said.

The anti-human trafficking cell of the police picked up the duo, including a woman, from Pragati Nagar locality of Nalasopara in Vasai on Monday evening based on a tip-off, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Madan Ballal told PTI.

The accused were identified as Aakash Arif Khan (26) and Laboni Poridin Mandal (22). They did not have any documents for travel or stay in India, he said.