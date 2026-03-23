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Two co-founders of crypto exchange CoinDCX held on charges of fraud in Maharashtra's Thane

A Mumbra police team apprehended Gupta and Khandelwal from Bengaluru on Saturday.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 07:54 IST
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Published 23 March 2026, 07:54 IST
India NewsMaharashtraCrimeThaneFraud

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