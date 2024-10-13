Two coaches of empty EMU train derail while entering Mumbai Central carshed; no injuries reported

<p>Two coaches of an empty EMU train derailed while entering the Mumbai Central carshed on Sunday afternoon, said the Western Railway. </p><p>As the rake was empty, no person of injured in the incident, the railways added. </p>.<p>In a post on X, the Western Railway wrote, "Two coaches of one EMU empty rake derailed while entering the Mumbai Central at around 12:10 hrs. The slow track from Churchgate to Mumbai Central is held up, and trains are being diverted to fast line between Churchgate to Mumbai Central and train operations are continuing."</p> <p><em>More to follow...</em></p>