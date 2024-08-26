Home
Two dead, one injured as compound wall collapses in south Mumbai's Kalbadevi area

The 30 feet long compound wall having 5 to 7 feet height collapsed in the passage between two structures at Gandhi building at around 5:20 pm, they said.
PTI
Last Updated : 26 August 2024, 13:21 IST

Mumbai: Two persons died and a youngster was injured when a compound wall collapsed at Kalbadevi in south Mumbai on Monday evening, civic officials said.

The 30 feet long compound wall having 5 to 7 feet height collapsed in the passage between two structures at Gandhi building at around 5:20 pm, they said.

Three persons were injured in the incident and rushed to nearby GT Hospital, where doctors declared two of them, both aged 30, as "brought dead", said the officials.

The third victim, aged 19, was undergoing treatment at the hospital and his condition was listed as stable, they said.

A search and rescue operation was on at the site with the help of Mumbai Fire Brigade personnel to find out if anyone was trapped under the debris, the officials added.

