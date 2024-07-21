Two dead, one missing after being swept away in flood waters in Nagpur district

Nagpur: A man and an elderly woman lost their lives, while a 12-year-old boy went missing after they were swept away in flood waters in separate incidents amid heavy rains in Nagpur district, officials said on Sunday.

The district administration said in a press release that all three were swept away in flood waters on Saturday.

The rising waters of a nullah dragged away Bhojraj Patle (52) at Shyam Nagar, Punapur. His body was recovered later, it said.