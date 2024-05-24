Home
india

Two from Thane district booked for betting during IPL match

Acting on inputs, the police raided a residential building in the Bhiwandi area when a match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers was underway on Wednesday.
PTI
Last Updated : 24 May 2024, 05:48 IST
Thane: The police in Maharashtra’s Thane district have registered a case against two men for betting during a T20 match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

Acting on inputs, the police raided a residential building in the Bhiwandi area when a match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers was underway on Wednesday.

The seized digital accessories, including mobile phones, worth about Rs 30,000 from two men, identified as Shafi Salim Shaikh and Sahabuddin Jainuddin Ansari, involved in betting.

The two used an app to get bets from people, the official said.

Published 24 May 2024, 05:48 IST
