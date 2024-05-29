Two from Uttarakhand held with heroin worth Rs 1.1 crore in Mumbai

Mumbai: Police have arrested two men from Uttarakhand with "high quality" heroin worth Rs 1.1 crore in Mumbai, an official said on Wednesday.
The Mumbai police’s Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) nabbed the duo from the western suburb of Borivali on Tuesday, he said.
ANC seized 280 grams of “high quality” heroin, a highly addictive drug, worth Rs 1.12 crore from them, he said.
The accused had been living in a rented accommodation in neighbouring Palghar district for the past two months, he said.
Published 29 May 2024, 16:34 IST