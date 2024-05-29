Home
Two from Uttarakhand held with heroin worth Rs 1.1 crore in Mumbai

The Mumbai police’s Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) nabbed the duo from the western suburb of Borivali on Tuesday, an official said.
PTI
Last Updated : 29 May 2024, 16:34 IST
Mumbai: Police have arrested two men from Uttarakhand with "high quality" heroin worth Rs 1.1 crore in Mumbai, an official said on Wednesday.

The Mumbai police’s Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) nabbed the duo from the western suburb of Borivali on Tuesday, he said.

ANC seized 280 grams of “high quality” heroin, a highly addictive drug, worth Rs 1.12 crore from them, he said.

The accused had been living in a rented accommodation in neighbouring Palghar district for the past two months, he said.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered, he said, adding that police are yet to establish from where they had sourced the drug and to whom it was to be delivered.

Published 29 May 2024, 16:34 IST
