Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Two held for rape of teenage girl in Navi Mumbai

The 30-year-old man took the victim to the house of the other accused, aged 29, in Karanjade area on September 19 and raped her, said assistant police inspector Vijay Kamble from Kalamboli police station.
PTI
Last Updated : 22 September 2024, 05:40 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Thane: Police have arrested a man for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl and another person for abetting the crime in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai township, an official said on Sunday.

The 30-year-old man took the victim to the house of the other accused, aged 29, in Karanjade area on September 19 and raped her, said assistant police inspector Vijay Kamble from Kalamboli police station.

Based on a complaint by the girl's mother, the two men were arrested the same day and booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 64(1) (rape) and 3(5) (criminal act done by several persons in furtherance of the common intention of all) and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the police said.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 September 2024, 05:40 IST
India NewsMaharashtraCrimeCrimes against womenrapeNavi Mumbai

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT