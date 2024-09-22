Two held for rape of teenage girl in Navi Mumbai

Thane: Police have arrested a man for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl and another person for abetting the crime in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai township, an official said on Sunday.

The 30-year-old man took the victim to the house of the other accused, aged 29, in Karanjade area on September 19 and raped her, said assistant police inspector Vijay Kamble from Kalamboli police station.