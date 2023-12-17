JOIN US
Home india maharashtra

Two held in Thane for severing limbs of man over old enmity; victim hospitalised

Sushil Bhoir was attacked with a chopper and other sharp weapons on Friday and he is currently getting treatment in a Mumbai hospital
Last Updated 17 December 2023, 17:07 IST

Thane: Two persons were arrested in Murbad in Thane district for allegedly severing the limbs of a man over a previous enmity, an police official said on Sunday.

Sushil Bhoir was attacked with a chopper and other sharp weapons on Friday and he is currently getting treatment in a Mumbai hospital, Senior Inspector Prasad Pandhare of Murbad police station said.

"We have arrested Shrikant Dhumal and Nitin Dhumal for the crime. The victim had worked with Shrikant but they parted ways a year ago after a dispute," he said.

The duo has been charged with attempt to murder and other offences under Indian Penal Code and Arms Act provisions, he added.

(Published 17 December 2023, 17:07 IST)
