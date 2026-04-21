Two killed, 4 injured in blast at Palghar firecracker unit

<p>At least two persons were killed and four others injured following a blast in a firecracker unit at Wada in the Palghar district, nearly 120 kms away from the financial capital of Mumbai, on Tuesday. </p><p>The Palghar district administration and police confirmed that the incident took place in a unit set up inside a corrugated metal shed in an old farmhouse in Konsai village.</p><p>The unit was engaged in manufacturing jute-wrapped firecrackers, popularly known as sutli bombs.</p>.18 killed in blast at explosives making unit near Nagpur.<p>The deceased were identified as: Bhavesh Dilip Vavare (35) and Monica Sachin Padwale (30).</p><p>The four injured persons were identified as: Monica Mahendra Jadhav (30), Jagruti Jagdish Gavate (27), Pratibha Pratap Pawar (30) and Monica Mohan Vardi (25).</p><p>The victims, who are daily wage earners, are from Konsai, Jamghar, Palasai and Alman villages. </p><p>Three of the injured have been shifted to Gandhe Hospital in Wada, while one critically injured worker has been referred to Bhiwandi Rural Hospital.</p><p>At least, 32 persons were at the unit when the incident took place. </p><p>As soon as the incident was report, teams of fire brigade and disaster management unit rushed to the spot. </p><p>Forensic teams have also been called to the spot to gather details to determine the exact material being used for the manufacture of fire crackers. </p><p>Preliminary investigations indicate that the unit had only recently started operations.</p><p>Police suspect that raw materials used in the manufacturing process were sourced externally and brought to the site without adequate oversight.</p><p>Police have launched a detailed investigation to determine whether the facility had the required permissions and registration and adhered to mandated safety protocols.</p>