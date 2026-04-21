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Two killed, 4 injured in blast at Palghar firecracker unit

At least, 32 persons were at the unit when the incident took place.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 16:05 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 16:05 IST
India NewsfirecrackersPalghar

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