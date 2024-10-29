Two killed, 64 injured as state buses collide on highway in Pune

<p>Pune: Two persons were killed and 64 injured after two state transport buses collided with each other on the Pune-Solapur Highway in Maharashtra, police said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>The accident occurred near Varvand village in Pune district around 5 pm on Monday, an official said.</p>.<p>A Pune-bound bus of the Maharashtra State Transport Corporation (MSRTC) collided with a bus heading towards Solapur, police inspector Narayan Deshmukh said.</p>.Two killed, several injured in Patna Metro construction site accident.<p>"A two-wheeler suddenly came in front of the Pune-bound bus, and when the vehicle swerved to avoid hitting the rider, it jumped the divider and collided with the bus coming from the opposite direction," he said.</p>.<p>The buses were carrying more than 110 passengers, the official said.</p>.<p>He said, "Two passengers died on the spot, and 64 others from both buses sustained injuries and were rushed to a hospital." The official said a case has been registered, and the incident is being probed. </p>