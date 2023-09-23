Home
india

Two killed, four injured in tanker explosion at factory in Maharashtra's Thane

The incident took place at the company's manufacturing unit at Shahad.
Last Updated 23 September 2023, 12:47 IST

Two persons were killed and four injured after a tanker exploded on the premises of a Century Rayon factory in Maharashtra's Thane district on Saturday morning, police said.

Two more persons were missing.

The incident took place at the company's manufacturing unit at Shahad.

As per the statement issued by the company, a tanker "of a third party, which arrived from outside at the plant site on September 23 at about 11.15 am got ruptured while it was under inspection before filling."

"Two casualties have been identified and four persons are undergoing treatment at a hospital and they are all stable. A search is on for two others who were untraceable," the statement added.

Local firemen and fire services of the company fought the blaze that broke out following the blast, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the disaster management cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Ulhasnagar Division) Amol Koli confirmed that two persons had died in the blast.

Officials of the industrial safety department will probe the incident, he added.

(Published 23 September 2023, 12:47 IST)
India NewsMaharashtraThaneExplosion

