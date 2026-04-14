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Two MBA students die of drug overdose in Mumbai

Apart from the two fatalities, another female student, also in her early twenties, who attended the event was hospitalised.
Last Updated : 14 April 2026, 11:15 IST
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Published 14 April 2026, 11:15 IST
India NewsMaharashtraDrug

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