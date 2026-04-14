<p>Mumbai: In a shocking first-of-its-kind incident in Mumbai, two MBA students from a prominent educational institution died of suspected drug overdose during a live music concert at Goregaon during the weekend prompting the police to launch a major crackdown. </p><p>The two victims, a girl and a boy, both MBA students of a prominent South <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mumbai">Mumbai</a> college, where a part of a group of two dozen students, who attended the live concert at NESCO Exhibition Center, a sprawling complex at Goregaon off the Western Express Highway.</p><p>The victims are aged 24. </p><p>Apart from the two fatalities, another female student, also in her early twenties, who attended the event was hospitalised.</p>.Vidyaranyapura resident held for uploading ‘zombie drug’ misleading video on Instagram .<p>The concert was held on the midnight of 11-12 April. </p><p>During the event, three members of the group allegedly consumed drugs, after which their health rapidly deteriorated. They were rushed to hospitals, where two of them died. </p><p>The Vanrai police station has registered a case and investigations are in progress. </p><p>So far, the police have arrested six people, including two friends of the victims, the event organiser and a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nesco">NESCO</a> staff member, as investigations point to drug distribution, underage alcohol access and multiple safety violations at the venue.</p><p>“Two persons have died because of suspected drug overdose. One was hospitalised and is out of danger now. So far six persons have been arrested in this case and investigations are in progress,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 12) Mahesh Chimte told reporters on Wednesday. </p><p>During the investigation, it emerged that two classmates of the victims had allegedly supplied them with the narcotics. </p>.West Asia crisis | Domestic drug prices remain stable despite global volatility: Centre.<p>The autopsy report and the forensic analysis will play a crucial role in establishing whether the deaths were directly caused by an overdose.</p><p>In a filing to the BSE and NSE, NESCO said: “…On April 11, 2026, an event was organised at the Nesco Exhibition Center, during which an unfortunate incident occurred. Pursuant thereto, the Vice President (Events and Exhibitions), a senior managerial personnel, was taken into police custody on April 13, 2026. The company is fully cooperating with the concerned authorities.”</p><p><strong>NESCO extends cooperation</strong> </p><p>The NESCO management has expressed concern over the incident and extended condolences.</p><p>“We extend our condolences to those affected. We understand the seriousness of the situation and are extending our full cooperation to the concerned authorities in their ongoing investigation. All relevant information and assistance are being provided to ensure that the facts are established at the earliest. At this stage, as the matter is under investigation, it would be inappropriate to comment further. We remain committed to supporting the authorities and upholding all safety and compliance standards,” a NESCO spokesperson said.</p><p>The case was registered under Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), Section 125(b) (act endangering life or personal safety of others), Section 223(b) (disobedience to an order duly promulgated by a public servant), and Section 3(5) (general explanation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.</p>.Mangaluru: Parents tip off cops after finding ganja in son's pocket; 5 arrested as drug peddling network busted.<p>Various angles are under examination, including where the contraband was procured by the youths. The background of the students is also being checked. </p><p>These deaths connected to the Mumbai concert have raised many questions about safety and drug usage among large groups of people. </p><p><strong>Oppostion slams government</strong> </p><p>The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi slammed the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/devendra-fadnavis">Devendra Fadnavis</a>-led Maha Yuti following the incident. "This is a serious issue, it should be thoroughly investigated," NCP (SP) working president and Baramati MP Supriya Sule said calling upon Mumbai Police chief Deven Bharti to personally oversee the investigation. </p><p>"The government is busy causing trouble for people in the name of Bangladeshis and Rohingyas," said Congress party's Mumbai North Central MP Prof Varsha Gaikwad. </p>