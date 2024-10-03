Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Two minor girls sexually assaulted by driver in moving school bus in Pune, driver held

The incident took place on September 30 on board the van when the schoolgirls were returning home after attending the school in Wanwadi area of the city, an official said.
PTI
Last Updated : 03 October 2024, 05:28 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 October 2024, 05:28 IST
India NewsMaharashtraPunePocso

Follow us on :

Follow Us