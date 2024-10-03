Two minor girls sexually assaulted by driver in moving school bus in Pune

<p>Two minor girls were sexually assaulted by their driver inside a moving school bus in Pune on September 30, <em>ANI</em> reported. </p><p>"A case under BNS section 64,65 (2) and relevant sections of the POSCO act has been registered against the 45-year-old school bus driver at Wanwadi police station on October 2," the police said. </p><p>Further investigation is under way.</p><p>Maharashtra was recently rocked by the alleged sexual assault of two minors in Badlapur. The accused was then shot dead by the police while in custody. </p>