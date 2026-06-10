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Homeindiamaharashtra

Two NCPs, one legacy: Pawar factions mark 27th anniversary sans 'Dada'

Ajit Pawar's sudden demise in a plane crash on January 28 altered political equations not only within the Pawar family but across Maharashtra.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 08:50 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 08:50 IST
India NewsMaharashtraNCPSharad PawarIndia PoliticsAjit PawarNationalist Congress Party

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