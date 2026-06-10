Two NCPs, one legacy: Pawar factions mark 27th anniversary sans 'Dada'

<p>Mumbai: Twenty-seven years after<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=sharad%20pawar"> Sharad Pawar </a>founded the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the organisation marked its anniversary on Wednesday in two separate camps, with both the NCP and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) claiming ownership of the party's legacy while confronting an uncertain political future.</p><p>The anniversary was also the first since the death of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=ajit%20pawar">Ajit Pawar</a>—the charismatic "Dada" who for decades served as the NCP's organisational backbone. His sudden demise in a plane crash on January 28 altered political equations not only within the Pawar family but across Maharashtra.</p><p>Founded on June 10, 1999, by Sharad Pawar, Purno Agitok Sangma and Tariq Anwar after breaking away from the Congress over the issue of Sonia Gandhi's foreign origin, the NCP became one of Maharashtra's most influential political formations. The party's split in June-July 2023, creating two rival entities: the Ajit Pawar-led NCP, now a constituent of the BJP-led Maha Yuti government (NDA), and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP), which is aligned with the Maha Vikas Aghadi (Congress-led INDIA Bloc). </p><p>For much of the past year, political circles speculated about a possible reconciliation between the two factions. Several leaders acknowledged that informal channels of communication remained open. Ajit Pawar's death, however, appears to have ended any immediate possibility of reunification.</p><p>"There is no question of any merger. The issue is completely over now. The discussions took place when Ajit Pawar was alive. Unfortunately, he is no more," NCP (SP) state president Shashikant Shinde recently said, drawing a line under months of speculation.</p><p>Yet, despite being on opposite sides of Maharashtra's political divide, both factions used the anniversary to emphasise their commitment to the progressive ideology of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, Dr B.R. Ambedkar and the political philosophy of Maharashtra's first Chief Minister Yashwantrao Chavan, who later became Deputy Prime Minister. </p>.Suspense prevails over NCP’s Rajya Sabha nominee; Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal emerges as frontrunner.<p>For the Sharad Pawar-led faction, the challenge is to translate the goodwill and stature of its founder into organisational expansion. While Baramati MP Supriya Sule and MLA Rohit Pawar have emerged as prominent leaders, the party continues to face the threat of defections and the larger question of succession beyond Sharad Pawar. Recently former minister and MLA Prajakt Tanpure joined the BJP while a few former legislators are in touch with the saffron party. </p><p>Marking the anniversary, Sule reiterated the party's ideological commitment. "Giving utmost priority to the all-round development of Maharashtra and the country, we have steadfastly upheld the role of working continuously for the issues of the common people. Our loyalty is tied to Maharashtra's progressive ideology and our bond is with the people here," she said.</p><p>The NCP led by Ajit Pawar's successors faces a different challenge. While it remains a key partner in the ruling Mahayuti coalition, the party is adjusting to life without its most influential mass leader. Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, along with sons Parth and Jay Pawar, have emerged as important figures, even as senior leaders such as Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare and Chhagan Bhujbal continue to wield influence.</p><p>In an emotional message, Sunetra Pawar recalled her late husband's central role in the organisation. "This year's Foundation Day brings a different emotion. Ajit Dada is no longer with us. The party flag will flutter with the same pride, but a void will remain. Dada was not merely a leader; he was the pillar of support for workers and ordinary citizens alike," she said.</p><p>Political observers say both factions are now grappling with different versions of the same question: how to sustain a party built around the towering influence of the Pawar family while adapting to a changing political landscape.</p><p>At 27, the NCP's story continues to revolve around Baramati and the Pawar legacy. The difference is that the undivided party once had two towering centres of authority — Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar. Today, the two factions are attempting to chart separate futures while claiming the same political inheritance.</p>