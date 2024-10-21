Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Two PG students of Fergusson College drown in dam near Pune

Ojas Anand Kathapurkar and Raj Sambhaji Patil, both 22, lost their lives in the Khamboli dam in Mulshi tehsil of Pune district, they said.
PTI
Last Updated : 20 October 2024, 19:25 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 October 2024, 19:25 IST
India NewsMaharashtraPuneDrowning

Follow us on :

Follow Us