Uddhav demands CBI probe into hospital deaths in Maharashtra

“They have money to take MLAs to Gujarat, Guwahati, Goa to bring down the MVA government, release advertisements, go on foreign jaunts and fight among themselves for portfolios and guardianship of districts,” he said.

Shinde, however, reacted sharply and said: “Those who did Facebook Live while wearing masks during the pandemic have no right to question.”

Shinde said that his ministers and officials have visited the hospitals.

He also accused Thackeray of reacting as there is a probe into the Covid scam in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole demanded Rs 10 lakh compensation for the families of those had who lost their lives at these hospitals, which saw unusually high deaths.

In his comments, Patole said: “This is an incompetent and bankrupt government. The money that belongs to the people and is collected as taxes is being squandered by the government. This government has stained its hands with the blood of the common man. The insensitive, corrupt government is looting the farmers, youth and the poor."