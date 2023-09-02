Uddhav demands reservation for Marathas, OBCs during special session of Parliament

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday demanded the Centre provide reservations to Marathas and OBCs in the special session of Parliament convened later this month, a day after violence erupted in Maharashtra's Jalna over the Maratha quota demand. Addressing Shiv Sena (UBT) workers here, Thackeray slammed the 'government brutality' of police baton charging the protestors seeking reservation for Marathas in Jalna on Friday evening.