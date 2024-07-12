Uddhav, Jayant Patil attend dinner meet of Congress MLAs on eve of Maharashtra Legislative Council polls

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) Maharashtra unit chief Jayant Patil on Thursday attended a dinner meeting of Congress MLAs organised to discuss the opposition strategy for Friday's biennial elections to 11 seats of the Legislative Council.

AICC in-charge of Maharashtra Ramesh Chennithala was also present at the city hotel where his party colleague and Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Vijay Wadettiwar had organised the meeting and the dinner on the eve of elections, where 12 candidates are in the fray.

The Congress, the NCP (SP) and the Shiv Sena (UBT) are constituents of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).