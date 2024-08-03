Uddhav lashes out at PM Modi for calling him 'nakli-santan'; describes Amit Shah as 'political heir' of Ahmed Shah Abdali 

Setting the tone, Thackeray’s aide and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut said, “We were described as members of Aurangzeb Fan Club (by Shah)…no, we are members of Shivaji Maharaj Fan Club…Aurangzeb was born in Gujarat….Shivaji Maharaj was born in Maharashtra….Aurangzeb spoke in Gujarati and Urdu…Shivaji Maharaj spoke Marathi language.”

Taking over Thackeray, said that the people who went to Pakistan and ate the birthday cake of Nawaz Sharif are trying to teach Hindutva to his party. “You accused us of leaving Hindutva….no…we left the BJP because they betrayed us,” he said, reasoning about his alliance with the Congress and its allies.

“You (Modi) call me ‘nakli-santan’ (fake son)…are you not ashamed of saying that,” he said.

“You (Shah) call us members of Aurangzeb Fan Club ...you are the political heir of Ahmed Shah Abdali ....yes, from now on we will refer to you as Abdali...Ahmed Shah Abdali...the political heir of Ahmed Shah Abdali,” said Thackeray.

Ahmed Shah Abdali (also known as Ahmed Shah Durrani), often regarded as the founder of modern Afghanistan, invaded the Indian subcontinent eight times between 1748 and 1767 after the collapse of the Mughal Empire. The Third Battle of Panipat took place between the Maratha Confedecary and the invading army of the Durranis.

Hitting out at the BJP and its alleged misuse of central agencies, Thackeray said, “Now there is a word called ‘love-jihad’…it is you who are indulging in ‘satta-jihad’ for remaining in power’.