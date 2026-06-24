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Homeindiamaharashtra

Uddhav-led Shiv Sena seeks to know demands of rebels as they meet Speaker Om Birla

Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs Anil Desai and Arvind Sawant requested Birla to share a copy of the demands made by the rebels MPs.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 14:57 IST
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Published 24 June 2026, 14:57 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsMaharashtraOm BirlaUddhav ThackerayShiv Sena (UBT)

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