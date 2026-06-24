Uddhav-led Shiv Sena seeks to know demands of rebels as they meet Speaker Om Birla

<p>As six <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/after-rebellion-by-shiv-sena-ubt-mps-three-legislators-skip-meeting-convened-by-uddhav-thackeray-4048481">rebel MPs</a> on Wednesday met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) asked Birla to share the demands made by them.</p><p>Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs Anil Desai and Arvind Sawant requested Birla to share a copy of the demands made by the rebels MPs, thereby, "uphold the provisions of the Constitution". The rebels have now joined Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.</p>.Defected MPs 'sold themselves', alleges Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve.<p>"We asked him if he had received any appeal from the rebels..." PTI quoted Sawant as saying. He further said that the Speaker told them they had not received anything in writing from the rebel MPs.</p><p>"Any group of a legislature party cannot merge into some other party on its own, even if they have a two-thirds majority," Desai stressed underlining the Tenth Schedule, and added that Birla would update them after checking if anything in writing was submitted.</p><p>Thackeray-led party is now left with just three Lok Sabha MPs after the six rebels joined Shinde faction.</p>.'All rebels are dhurandhar': Eknath Shinde hails Operation Tiger as 6 Uddhav MPs join his Shiv Sena faction.<p>Those who have defected are Nagesh Aashtikar, Sanjay Deshmukh, Sanjay Jadhav, Sanjay Dina Patil, Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar and Bhausaheb Wakchaure.</p><p>Earlier in 2023, Shinde had orchestrated the split in undivided Shiv Sena, causing the fall of the then Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra. The EC had later recognised the Shinde faction as the real Shiv Sena.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>