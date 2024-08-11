Uddhav left 'saffron', public won't forgive him: BJP leader Bawankule

In a social media post on X, Bawankule said, "Aurangzeb fan club leader Uddhav Thackeray went to Thane and made a lot of noise about making BJP Ram Mukt but it will not be possible for you even in this lifetime." People have not forgotten the green flags in Thackeray's rallies. A group of Muslims have protested outside his residence 'Matoshree' demanding why he is not supporting the Waqf Board when they voted in large numbers and helped in the election of nine members of his party to the Lok Sabha, he said.