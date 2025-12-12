<p>Mumbai: In a sharp attack, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena alleged that Uddhav Thackeray, who joined the INDIA alliance, has now adopted a jihadi mindset and is seeking votes from jihadi groups.</p><p>"Balasaheb Thackeray had founded Saamana for the voice of Hindus, but today it has become a mouthpiece for jihadi groups," Shiv Sena deputy leader Sanjay Nirupam said.</p>.Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam slams Sanjay Raut, calls him 'Bhandup’s Bhonga', 'bogus man'.<p>"In Tamil Nadu, Justice G.R. Swaminathan of the Madras High Court had ordered the lighting of a ceremonial lamp in a temple. However, jihadi groups in Tamil Nadu took to the streets opposing this. The DMK government there imposed a ban on lighting the lamp. The judge once again ordered that the lamp must be lit, but even then the DMK government secured a stay from the Supreme Court. The DMK has now introduced an impeachment motion against this judge in Parliament," he said.</p><p>Nirupam alleged that with the "Hindu-opposing parties" like DMK, Congress, and Nationalist Congress Party (SP), UBT’s MP Arvind Sawant has also signed this proposal. Citing this, Nirupam strongly criticized UBT’s anti-Hindu stand.</p><p>He further said that the Ram Temple in Ayodhya was the dream of Balasaheb Thackeray. </p><p>"Lakhs of Shiv Sainiks went for kar seva for the construction of this temple—such was Balasaheb’s passionate Hindutva. But his son Uddhav Thackeray and his MPs opposed the lighting of a lamp in a temple. This shows that UBT has abandoned the ideology of Hindutva. If you won’t light a lamp in a temple, will you light it in a crematorium?” Nirupam questioned. </p><p>"Because they abandoned Balasaheb’s thoughts and Hindutva, the people of the state defeated Uddhav Thackeray in the Assembly elections. UBT has now become anti-Hindu," Nirupam asserted.</p>