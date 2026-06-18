Uddhav Thackeray cracks the whip on 6 rebel MPs; Shiv Sena (UBT) begins process to seek their disqualification

<p>Mumbai: Escalating its confrontation with the rebel faction, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/uddhav-thackeray">Uddhav Thackeray</a>-led Shiv Sena (UBT) on Thursday initiated disciplinary proceedings against six Lok Sabha members who skipped a parliamentary party meeting convened in New Delhi, treating their absence as defiance of the party whip.</p><p>The six MPs facing action are Sanjay Dina Patil (Mumbai North-East), Sanjay Deshmukh (Yavatmal-Washim), Nagesh Patil Ashtikar (Hingoli), Sanjay Jadhav (Parbhani), Bhausaheb Wakchaure (Shirdi) and Omprakash alias Om Raje Nimbalkar (Dharashiv/Osmanabad).</p><p>The move comes amid the deepening crisis within the party, with the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena claiming that a majority of Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs are prepared to cross over.</p><p>The three MPs who attended the meeting and are considered loyal to Uddhav Thackeray are Arvind Sawant (Mumbai South), Anil Desai (Mumbai South-Central) and Rajabhau Waze (Nashik).</p>.Sena split 2.0?: Six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs skip key party meet, signal rebellion.<p>Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut said the parliamentary party meeting had been convened by Lok Sabha floor leader Arvind Sawant and chief whip Anil Desai.</p><p>"Three Lok Sabha MPs were present — Arvind Sawant, Anil Desai and Rajabhau Waze. Though I am a Rajya Sabha member, I attended because it was an important meeting for the party," Raut said.</p><p>He said the absence of the six MPs would be treated as a violation of the party's directions.</p><p>"It amounts to disobeying the party's orders. The process of taking action against them has begun. They will be issued show-cause notices and asked to explain their conduct," Raut said.</p><p>He indicated that the party would subsequently pursue disqualification proceedings against the rebel MPs.</p><p>"We will move in the direction of getting their membership cancelled," he said.</p><p>The development marks a significant escalation in the political battle triggered by the alleged 'Operation Tiger', under which the Shinde camp is attempting to engineer a split in the Shiv Sena (UBT)'s parliamentary wing. </p><p>With six of its nine Lok Sabha members now in the rebel camp, the crisis represents the most serious organisational challenge faced by Uddhav Thackeray since the 2022 split that led to the formation of the Shinde-led Shiv Sena.</p>