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Homeindiamaharashtra

Uddhav Thackeray cracks the whip on 6 rebel MPs; Shiv Sena (UBT) begins process to seek their disqualification

Party to treat the absence of six Lok Sabha members at parliamentary party meeting in Delhi a defiance of the whip.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 09:22 IST
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Published 18 June 2026, 09:22 IST
MaharashtraUddhav ThackerayShiv Sena (UBT)Maharashtra politicsEkanth Shinde

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