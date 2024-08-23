Uddhav Thackeray demands withdrawal of cases against Badlapur protesters

Slamming the Eknath Shinde government for “still making arrests” in connection with the Badlapur protest, Thackeray said, “The cases against the protesters must be withdrawn.” A massive protest rocked Badlapur town in Thane district on Tuesday after thousands of people hit the streets and spilled onto railway tracks to protest the alleged sexual assault of two four-year-old girls by a male attendant at a local school.