Uddhav Thackeray halted CBI probe into Palghar mob lynching at orders of Rahul Gandhi: Shiv Sena

They were attacked amid rumours that child lifters were in the area even as the first wave of Covid-19 pandemic was sweeping the state.

The Kasa police station in Palghar initially registered the FIR, however, later the probe was handed over to the State-CID.

“The murder was committed while Thackeray was sleeping, and the (then) Home Minister (Anil Deshmukh) was busy collecting money, leading to suspicions that the sadhus were murdered at the behest of the Maharashtra government. At that time, Thackeray had given a tepid response and had kept the investigation machinery idle. The government’s reluctance to hand over the Sadhu murder case to the CBI prevented a timely investigation,” said Shiv Sena secretary and spokesperson Kiran Pawaskar.

According to Pawaskar, as the police made no significant progress even after three to four months, leaders of the Sadhus approached the Supreme Court in June 2020 seeking justice. “It was because of the Thackeray-led (Maha Vikas Aghadi) government's inaction that the Akhara leaders demanded the transfer of the case to the CBI. However, Thackeray's administration opposed transferring the case to the CBI,” he said.