Uddhav Thackeray in political no man’s land: Dr Shrikant Shinde

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray is in political no man’s land, said Dr Shrikant Shinde, the son of Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief leader Eknath Shinde, as political events gathered steam in the poll-bound state.

“Thackeray helplessly waited to meet Gandhis for three days in New Delhi to secure the post of the Chief Minister,” Dr Shinde, who is the leader of Shiv Sena parliamentary party said.

“When Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray was alive, leaders from Delhi would come to Matoshree to meet him. But today, Uddhav Thackeray and the Shiv Sena (UBT) have reduced themselves to staying in Delhi for their personal gains,” he said, adding that Thackeray’s “current actions” are a betrayal of the Hindutva ideology that Balasaheb Thackeray championed.