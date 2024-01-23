Uddhav Thackeray invokes Vali from Ramayana to target CM Shinde

Nashik: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday invoked king Vali from epic Ramayana to launch a veiled attack on Chief Minister Eknath Shinde whom he accused of stealing the party.

Addressing a party convention in Nashik city, Thackeray appealed to Shivsainiks to take a vow to "politically assassinate" the traitors.

"One will have to understand why Lord Ram killed Vanar king Vali. We will also have to kill today's Vali (politically) who has decamped with our Shiv Sena. Make a resolve to kill this Vali (politically) who has escaped with our Shiv Sena," Shiv Sena (UBT) chief said.

"We will surely do political assassination of all those who decamped with our Shiv Sena, cheated the saffron flag, and their masters," Thackeray added.

As per Ramayana, monkey king Vali had allegedly usurped the kingdom of his brother Sugriva following a dispute.

Thackeray said Shivsainiks would tear masks of "Ravanas donning the masks of Lord Ram".

"Lord Ram is not the property of a single party. If you think so, we will have to make BJP-mukt Shri Ram," he said targeting the BJP.

Launching an oblique attack on Shinde whose rebellion caused a vertical split in Shiv Sena in June 2022, Thackeray said he inherited the party from his father (late Bal Thackeray).

"These Shiv Sainiks are my wealth. I have inherited this party and these Shiv Sainiks. I have not stolen them. One may call it a dynasty," Thackeray said.