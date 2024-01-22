Uddhav Thackeray kickstarts campaign with pooja in Nashik

Mumbai: Reasserting the Hindutva image, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray with his family and top leadership of Shiv Sena (UBT) on Monday performed pooja at the Shree KalaRam Mandir and maha-aarti at Godavari river in Nashik and offered tributes to revolutionary freedom fighter ‘Swatantryaveer’ Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

Uddhav was accompanied by his wife Rashmi and their sons Aaditya and Tejas and the top leaders including Subhash Desai, Sanjay Raut, Vinayak Raut, Anant Geete, Arvind Sawant, Milind Narvekar among others when he performed the rituals on Monday evening - a day before he launches his outfit’s 2024 Lok Sabha campaign.