maharashtra

Uddhav Thackeray kickstarts campaign with pooja in Nashik

Top leaders performed pooja at the Shree KalaRam mandir and maha-aarti at Godavari river in Nashik.
Last Updated 22 January 2024, 14:09 IST



Mumbai: Reasserting the Hindutva image, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray with his family and top leadership of Shiv Sena (UBT) on Monday performed pooja at the Shree KalaRam Mandir and maha-aarti at Godavari river in Nashik and offered tributes to  revolutionary freedom fighter ‘Swatantryaveer’ Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

Uddhav was accompanied by his wife Rashmi and their sons Aaditya and Tejas and the top leaders including Subhash Desai, Sanjay Raut, Vinayak Raut, Anant Geete, Arvind Sawant, Milind Narvekar among others when he performed the rituals on Monday evening - a day before he launches his outfit’s 2024 Lok Sabha campaign. 

After the religious event, people raised slogans hailing the late Balasaheb Thackeray, who founded the Shiv Sena in 1966. 

“Prayed for Ram-rajya in the country and Maharashtra and welfare of people,” the Shiv Sena (UBT) posted on X. 

Before visiting the Godavari and Shree KalaRam Mandir, he visited the ‘Swatantryaveer’ Savarkar Smarak and offered tributes.

(Published 22 January 2024, 14:09 IST)
India NewsIndian PoliticsMaharashtraShiv SenaUddhav ThackerayRam Mandir

