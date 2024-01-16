Uddhav Thackeray questions decision of Speaker Narwekar over 'real' Sena

Mumbai: A day after Shiv Sena (UBT) moved Supreme Court against the decision of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar recognising Eknath Shinde-led group as the "real" Shiv Sena, Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday questioned the verdict.

To drive home his point, Uddhav addressed a people’s court - where his family members and top leadership were present. His lawyers Asim Sarode and Rohit Sharma made separate presentations.

Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut and MLC Anil Parab too spoke on the occasion.