Uddhav Thackeray questions decision of Speaker Narwekar over 'real' Sena

Mumbai: A day after Shiv Sena (UBT) moved Supreme Court against the decision of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar recognising Eknath Shinde-led group as the "real" Shiv Sena, Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday questioned the verdict.
To drive home his point, Uddhav addressed a people’s court - where his family members and top leadership were present. His lawyers Asim Sarode and Rohit Sharma made separate presentations.
Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut and MLC Anil Parab too spoke on the occasion.
In the conference, a video presentation was made on Uddhav being appointed party president, wherein Eknath Shinde and Rahul Narwekar, who were with Shiv Sena back then, were present.
Narwekar is currently with BJP and first-time MLA from Colaba.
Sarode expressed serious concerns at the Speaker’s ruling and said that this is not just about an intra-party dispute, but “portends ill for democracy and Constitution”.
Sarode said that long before the verdict of January 10, “it was very clear among the people that there would be injustice done” and their apprehensions came true.