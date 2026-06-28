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Homeindiamaharashtra

Uddhav Thackeray seeks disqualification of rebel MPs, says defections part of bigger conspiracy

"Babur demolished the Ram Mandir. A 'Babur Janata Party' has now come to loot the newly constructed temple. What is the difference between them?" he questioned.
Last Updated : 28 June 2026, 09:43 IST
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Published 28 June 2026, 09:43 IST
Indian PoliticsMaharashtraEknath ShindeUddhav ThackerayShiv Sena (UBT)

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