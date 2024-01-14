Uddhav Thackeray to hold 'mega' press conference on Jan 16

In the press conference, Thackeray is expected to speak on the three back-to-back verdicts in favour of Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

These three verdicts are - February 17, 2023 by Election Commission, May 11, 2023 judgement of the Supreme Court and January 10, 2024 verdict by Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar.

After the June 21, 2022 rebellion, Shinde’s faction has been legitimised and he holds the party’s name - Shiv Sena and the 'bow and arrow' election symbol.

The January 16 press conference comes days ahead of the January 23 grand convention and public rally of the party in Nashik which coincides with the birth anniversary of Balasaheb Thackeray.