Uddhav Thackeray's meeting with BJP's Chandrakant Patil triggers speculations

Mumbai: In a development that triggered political speculations, senior BJP minister Chandrakant Patil met former Maharashtra chief minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray in the Vidhan Bhavan complex in Mumbai on Thursday.

Patil, a former BJP state unit chief, is Maharashtra's higher and technical education minister.

Patil, who is also the parliamentary affairs minister, welcomed Thackeray at the cabin of leader of the opposition in the council Ambadas Danve and Shiv Sena MLC Anil Parab.