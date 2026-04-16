Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Uddhav Thackeray’s return to Council hangs in balance

Thackeray was elected to the Council in 2020 while he was the Chief Minister heading the MVA when the Shiv Sena and NCP were intact.
Last Updated : 16 April 2026, 12:24 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 April 2026, 12:24 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsMaharashtraMaharashtra NewsUddhav ThackerayMaharashtra Assembly

Follow us on :

Follow Us