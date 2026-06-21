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Homeindiamaharashtra

Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena scrambles to avert split as focus shifts to Omraje Nimbalkar

Omraje is expected to make his political position clear on Monday, a decision that could determine the fate of Uddhav's faction.
Last Updated : 21 June 2026, 12:36 IST
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Published 21 June 2026, 12:36 IST
IndiaMaharashtraIndia PoliticsEknath ShindeShiv SenaUddhav ThackerayShiv Sena (UBT)

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