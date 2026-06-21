Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena scrambles to avert split as focus shifts to Omraje Nimbalkar

<p>Mumbai: With the<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=shiv%20sena"> Shiv Sena (UBT)</a> battling its biggest parliamentary crisis since the 2022 split, the party has intensified efforts to prevent a formal breakaway by six of its nine Lok Sabha MPs -- with all eyes now on Osmanabad (Dharashiv) MP Omprakash alias <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/om-nimbalkar-lured-with-favourable-verdict-in-his-fathers-murder-case-sanjay-raut-amid-sena-showdown-4042315">Omraje Nimbalkar</a>, who is yet to announce whether he will remain with Uddhav Thackeray or join the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.</p><p>Omraje is expected to make his political position clear on Monday, a decision that could determine whether the rebel group secures the numbers required for a formal split in the parliamentary party.</p><p>While it could not be independently confirmed whether Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray personally spoke to Omraje, the party has clearly stepped up outreach efforts. Two senior party leaders—Bandra East MLA Varun Sardesai and Dharashiv MLA Kailas Patil—travelled to Pune to meet Omraje shortly after the verdict in the high-profile Pavanraje Nimbalkar murder case.</p><p>The meeting assumes significance as Sardesai is a close member of the Thackeray family and maternal cousin of Aaditya Thackeray, making him one of the party chief's trusted political emissaries.</p><p>On the other and, Patil is a close friend of Omraje. </p><p><strong>Murder case verdict adds new dimension</strong></p><p>The outreach came within hours of a Special CBI Court acquitting eight accused, including former Maharashtra minister Dr Padamsinh Patil, in the 20-year-old murder case involving Omraje's father, Congress leader Pavanraje Nimbalkar, and his driver Samad Kazi.</p><p>The verdict has added a deeply personal dimension to the ongoing political developments.</p><p>Dr Padamsinh Patil, once among veteran leader Sharad Pawar's closest associates, is also the stepbrother of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP national president Sunetra Pawar.</p><p>The acquittal has triggered strong reactions in Dharashiv district, where the murder case has shaped political alignments for nearly two decades.</p>.After 20 years, Padamsinh Patil, and other accused walk free in Pavanraje Nimbalkar murder case.<p><strong>'We conveyed Uddhav Thackeray's message'</strong></p><p>Although neither side disclosed details of the discussions, Sardesai indicated that the meeting was intended to express solidarity with the Nimbalkar family following the court verdict.</p><p>"The verdict was not what the family had expected and it has caused them considerable emotional distress. I, along with Kailas Patil, met Omraje and his family and held detailed discussions on various issues," Sardesai said.</p><p>"For the last 20 years, the family had been fighting for justice. There is a sense of disappointment that justice has not been delivered. We met him to convey the party chief's message and express solidarity with the family," he added.</p><p>Asked whether the meeting was aimed at persuading Omraje to stay with the Shiv Sena (UBT), Sardesai pointed to the MP's long association with the party.</p><p>"He became an MLA with the Shiv Sena and has since been elected to Parliament three times. We met him primarily to discuss the situation arising out of the verdict in the case linked to the murder of his father, which was the defining issue of his political journey," he said.</p><p>"If we intended to make the discussions public, the meeting itself would not have been held privately."</p><p>Sardesai also struck a hopeful note, saying: "The respect and affection that Omraje has for Uddhav Thackeray remain unchanged. I am confident he will stay with the party."</p>.Only one Shiv Sena exists, which is headed by Shinde: Amit Shah takes 'vote bank' jibe at Uddhav Thackeray.<p><strong>Omraje consults supporters before decision</strong></p><p>Omraje, meanwhile, spent the day meeting supporters and local leaders in Dharashiv district to assess the political mood before taking a final decision.</p><p>The MP made it clear that the court verdict had deeply affected the family.</p><p>"The judgment has come as a blow to the Nimbalkar family. My entry into politics after my father's murder was driven by the quest for justice," he said.</p><p>The political implications of the verdict became evident almost immediately. Soon after the judgment, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde discussed the matter with Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to Kolhapur. The CBI subsequently announced that it would challenge the acquittal before the Bombay High Court.</p><p><strong>Family members of rebel MPs remain with UBT Sena</strong></p><p>Interestingly, even as six MPs are reportedly preparing to align with Shinde, some of their family members continue to publicly identify with the Shiv Sena (UBT).</p><p>Rajool Patil, daughter of rebel Mumbai North-East MP Sanjay Dina Patil and a corporator from Bhandup, met Uddhav Thackeray and Aaditya Thackeray at Matoshree on Sunday.</p><p>"After meeting Uddhav Saheb and Aaditya Saheb, I have clarified my political stance," she said.</p><p>"Giving priority to the expectations and welfare of the citizens who have placed their trust in me, I will continue to work through the Shiv Sena (UBT) to address public issues and pursue development initiatives."</p><p>A similar situation exists in Nanded, where Krishna Patil-Ashtikar, the son of rebel MP Nagesh Patil-Ashtikar remains the official Maha Vikas Aghadi candidate for the Legislative Council election from the Local Authorities constituency.</p><p>Both younger leaders have publicly maintained that they had no prior knowledge of the rebellion and remain aligned with the Thackeray camp.</p><p><strong>High stakes for both Senas</strong></p><p>The developments underline the fluid political situation in Maharashtra. While Eknath Shinde's camp appears confident that "Operation Tiger" is nearing completion, the Shiv Sena (UBT) is making a last-ditch effort to retain at least some of the rebels and prevent a formal parliamentary split.</p><p>At the centre of that battle now stands Omraje Nimbalkar — a leader whose next move could have implications not just for the balance of power within the Sena, but also for the political landscape of Marathwada.</p>