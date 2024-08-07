Uddhav Thackeray urges PM Modi to ensure safety of Hindus in Bangladesh

Mumbai: In what comes as a strong message, Shiv Sena (UBT) head and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that the chain of events in Bangladesh, Israel and Sri Lanka has proved that the common person is strong and powerful and the powers that be should not test their patience.
At the same time, Thackeray, who is on a visit to New Delhi, also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to initiate steps to protect the Hindus in Bangladesh.
"If Prime Minister Modi could stop the war between Russia and Ukraine, he should also take similar steps in Bangladesh and save the Hindus there," Thackeray said, adding that it is solely the responsibility of the Centre to ensure that Hindus are safe in our eastern neighbouring country, which is hit by violence.
“We have seen what has happened in Sri Lanka, then Israel and now in Bangladesh…people are the most powerful in democracy…the common person have a level of tolerance…see what has happened in Bangladesh…people have delivered their verdict…(in Bangladesh) people were called ‘aatankwadi’ and ‘razakars’…people have a limit to bear,” Thackeray told reporters in New Delhi, where he is on a three-day visit to meet leaders of the I.N.D.I.A opposition bloc.
During the visit, Thackeray is accompanied by his son Aaditya Thackeray and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut.
"Such things can happen anywhere, anytime… Hence, the people in power must take serious note of this and not consider themselves as above God,” said Thackeray in what comes as a strong message to people tampering with the democratic system.
“As of now, the government has given shelter to (former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina), who has landed in Delhi…similarly, it is also the duty to ensure the safety of Hindus, who may be targetted in the neighbouring country during the violence,” he said.
“The Bangladesh situation is akin to the problems in Kashmir and Manipur. If Modi and Shah cannot go to Manipur, show courage and at least go to Bangladesh now to ensure the well-being of our Hindus there, and stop the violence in that country,” said Thackeray.
Published 07 August 2024, 09:17 IST