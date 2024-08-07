Uddhav Thackeray urges PM Modi to ensure safety of Hindus in Bangladesh

Mumbai: In what comes as a strong message, Shiv Sena (UBT) head and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that the chain of events in Bangladesh, Israel and Sri Lanka has proved that the common person is strong and powerful and the powers that be should not test their patience.

At the same time, Thackeray, who is on a visit to New Delhi, also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to initiate steps to protect the Hindus in Bangladesh.

"If Prime Minister Modi could stop the war between Russia and Ukraine, he should also take similar steps in Bangladesh and save the Hindus there," Thackeray said, adding that it is solely the responsibility of the Centre to ensure that Hindus are safe in our eastern neighbouring country, which is hit by violence.