Uddhav to open dialogue with socialist parties, groups as Sena (UBT) prepares for tough year of polling ahead

Mumbai: After forging an alliance with the Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi and Maratha outfit Sambhaji Brigade, Shiv Sena (UBT) head and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will open a dialogue with socialist groups and leaders in the run up to the 2024 polls.

Notably, late Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray had enjoyed very good relations with legendary socialist leaders like George Fernandes and Madhu Dandawate.

Next year is crucial for Shiv Sena (UBT) which will witness the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha polls, and also the civic polls in the state which include the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), which had been controlled by them for close to a quarter of a century.

Thackeray will be meeting various leaders of socialist political outfits, trade unions and progressive groups at the MIG Club at Bandra on Sunday. More than 150 people are expected to attend the meeting.

The meeting assumes significance as it is directed towards strengthening the opposition I.N.D.I.A coalition, which is taking on the BJP-led NDA.