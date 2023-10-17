Uddhav wanted to be back in NDA fold: Shiv Sena

Elaborating further, Kesarkar said: “Sunil Tatkare (Ajit Pawar-led NCP state unit President) also stated the same. I also did mediation then. I can say 100 per cent that after Thackeray returned to Mumbai from Delhi, the alliance was to be formed again in 15 days. But time was sought,” Kesarkar said.

However, he went on to add: “At that time, we did not know who played the villain ... .but it was Tatkare who revealed that (Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP) Sanjay Raut, without consulting Uddhav Thackeray, leaked the information to NCP. The alliance could not restart and Raut had the main role in it,” Kesarkar alleged.

He said that Modi was very positive because of the love and respect towards late Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray.

When asked about Kesarkar’s statement, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Anil Parab said: “Do you think that all these things would have been told to Kesarkar.”