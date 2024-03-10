Uddhav's close aide Ravindra Waikar joins Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena

Mumbai: In a big jolt to Uddhav Thackeray, close Thackeray-family aide and legislator Ravindra Waikar — who was on the radar of central agencies in connection with construction of a luxury-hotel — on Sunday joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

The 65-year-old Waikar had closely worked with late Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray.

The strength of the Shiv Sena (UBT), headed by Thackeray, has come down by one to 15, while the Shinde camp’s strength grew by one, to 40.

Waikar is a four-time Corporator of the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and a three-time MLA from Jogeshwari East constituency in Mumbai.

Waikar had been the four-time Chairman of BMC’s Standing Committee, which controls the civic body’s treasury and a minister in the erstwhile Devendra Fadnavis-led BJP-Shiv Sena saffron alliance government.