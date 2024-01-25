Uddhav’s party slams EC on National Voters Day

He said that municipal elections haven’t been held in over 20 cities of Maharashtra. “Unelected administrators, appointed by an unconstitutional regime, run the cities. Almost half of Maharashtra’s 120 million population resides in these cities,” Aaditya said.

"Over 40 gadaars (traitors) have formed a government that totally violates the basis of our Constitution and democratic values. They should have resigned, contested and been in the assembly if elected, but today they know that the Election Commission is totally compromised,” he said.

Aaditya also pointed out that the Pune and Chandrapur Lok Sabha constituencies are without elected representatives to the Parliament for a year, and yet fearing the ruling political party’s defeat, the ECI has not held elections.

“About the case of our political party with the ECI, the least said the better of the institute that is a fraud today. Do we really observe national voters day or must the ECI take measures that restore democracy in Maharashtra, the state that sends the second highest number of MPs to the Parliament?,” he said.

“Do we pretend to be a democracy anymore or bring facts to light and ask the Entirely Compromised (EC) commission to work on restoring democracy in our state? When will voters be heard?,” he wanted to know.