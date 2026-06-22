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Ugly revenge: Mumbai woman circulates morphed obscene pics of prospective mother-in-law who rejected her wedding proposal; booked

Enraged by the rejection, the accused allegedly threatened the family with false police complaints and uploaded a post on social media.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 16:55 IST
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Published 22 June 2026, 16:55 IST
India NewsMumbaiCrimeMorphed image

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