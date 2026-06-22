Ugly revenge: Mumbai woman circulates morphed obscene pics of prospective mother-in-law who rejected her wedding proposal; booked

<p>Mumbai: A woman has landed in legal trouble after allegedly launching a social media smear campaign against her prospective mother-in-law after she rejected the proposal to marry her son.</p>.<p>According to police, the accused allegedly circulated <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/morphed-image">morphed </a>obscene photographs and defamatory messages targeting the woman, a resident of Sewri, in an apparent act of revenge.</p>.<p>The complainant, who works with the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mahrashtra">Maharashtra </a>State Security Board in Thane, told police that her 22-year-old son had been in a relationship with the complainant for nearly three years after the two met on social media.</p>.<p>Trouble began when she allegedly started pressuring the young man to marry her, leading to frequent disputes, police said.</p>.Refusal to get married after years of consensual physical relationship does not constitute cognisable offence: Allahabad HC.<p>The youth later informed his mother that he wanted to end the relationship, claiming the woman had a difficult temperament and habits he did not approve of, including the consumption of tobacco and gutkha, an official said.</p>.<p>Consequently, the complainant turned down the marriage proposal.</p>.<p>Enraged by the rejection, the accused allegedly threatened the family with false police complaints and uploaded a post on social media. She allegedly used a photograph of the complainant, morphed it onto an image of a woman alongside a man, and accompanied it with obscene and defamatory messages, police added.</p>.<p>RAK Marg Police Station has registered an FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology (IT) Act. Further investigation is underway, the official added.</p>