Unauthorised transaction due to third party breach: Bank customer has zero liability, says Bombay High Court

Asserting this was an example of how increasingly innocent persons are becoming victims of cyber fraud, the HC said, "Both as per the RBI circular and the policy of the bank, a customer has zero liability when the unauthorized transactions occur due to a third party breach where the deficiency lies neither with the bank nor with the customer but elsewhere in the system and the customer notifies the bank regarding the unauthorized transactions within a certain time frame."

Hence, the liability of the petitioners in respect to the unauthorized transactions would be zero as the transactions have taken place due to a third party breach where the deficiency lies neither with the bank nor with the petitioners, the court said.