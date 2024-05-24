Home
Pune Porsche accident: 17-year-old accused faces 10 years in jail, says commissioner

Following an outcry over the quick bail and the police's review plea, the Juvenile Justice Board on Wednesday remanded the teen, son of real estate developer Vishal Agarwal, to an observation home till June 5.
PTI
Last Updated : 24 May 2024, 07:39 IST
Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar on Friday said that under Section 304 of the Indian Penal Code, the minor who allegedly mowed down two techies in the city in his father's Porsche car faces a 10-year jail term.

A Porsche, allegedly driven by the 17-year-old, who the police claim was drunk at the time, fatally knocked down two motorbike-borne software engineers in the city in the early hours of Sunday.

The teenager was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) which granted him bail while asking him to write a 300-word essay.

Following an outcry over quick bail and the police's review plea, the JJB on Wednesday remanded the teen, son of real estate developer Vishal Agarwal, to an observation home till June 5.

The police have also arrested the teenager’s father in connection with the case.

With PTI inputs

Published 24 May 2024, 07:39 IST
