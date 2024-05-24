Pune Porsche accident: 17-year-old accused faces 10 years in jail, says commissioner

Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar on Friday said that under Section 304 of the Indian Penal Code, the minor who allegedly mowed down two techies in the city in his father's Porsche car faces a 10-year jail term.

A Porsche, allegedly driven by the 17-year-old, who the police claim was drunk at the time, fatally knocked down two motorbike-borne software engineers in the city in the early hours of Sunday.