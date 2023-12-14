University of Chicago, IBM tie up to reduce water pollution in Maharashtra

According to a press statement, IBM, in collaboration with The University of Chicago Trust in India, will spearhead efforts to aggregate fragmented water quality information, providing key government and nonprofit organizations with essential tools to democratize access to water quality data. The overarching goal is to enhance water resource management by offering contextual spatial data that illuminates potential sources of water pollution.

"With nearly half of the global population vulnerable to significant environmental distress, new strategies to help create a sustainable future are essential," said IBM Vice President & Chief Impact Officer Justina Nixon-Saintil.

"This means scaling solutions to help people immediately, while also cultivating a pipeline of future leaders at the intersection of technology and sustainability across industries.”

The collaboration is part of the IBM Sustainability Accelerator, a pro bono social impact programme designed to leverage IBM technologies, including hybrid cloud and artificial intelligence. The program taps into an ecosystem of experts to amplify and scale initiatives led by nonprofit and government organizations. The focus is on assisting populations vulnerable to environmental threats, such as climate change, extreme weather, and pollution.

The programme will elevate the University’s state-of-the-art methodology for measuring water quality using remote sensors, which utilises small, portable remote sensors placed directly in the water body, continuously collecting and uploading data to the cloud, to provide real-time monitoring. This approach stands in stark contrast to the traditional method of ‘grab sampling,’ where water is collected from a specific location at a particular time and sent to a lab for analysis.’.

What sets this initiative apart is not just the methodology of measurement but the emphasis on making complex information accessible. The collected data, while technically comprehensive, is translated into a user-friendly, pictorial format developed by researchers at the University of Chicago. This transformative step ensures that a diverse range of stakeholders, including researchers, farmers, and local communities, can easily comprehend and utilize the valuable information.