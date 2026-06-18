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Unrest among Sena (UBT) MPs brewing for a year, erupted now: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat

Speaking to reporters here, Sanjay Shirsat targeted Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut, largely blaming him for the crisis in the Uddhav Thackeray-led party.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 09:12 IST
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Published 18 June 2026, 09:12 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsMaharashtraShiv SenaShiv Sena (UBT)

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