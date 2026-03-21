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Varsities should have modern, scientific syllabus to address world’s needs: VP Radhakrishnan

The vice president said the nation’s true strength lies in the capabilities of its people.
Last Updated : 21 March 2026, 11:22 IST
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Published 21 March 2026, 11:22 IST
India NewsMaharashtraC P Radhakrishnan

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