Vasant Chavan, Congress MP from Nanded Lok Sabha constituency, passes away at Hyderabad hospital

"The news of the demise of a senior leader of Congress party, MP of Nanded Lok Sabha Constituency Vasantraoji Chavan is very shocking. He always remained loyal to the Congress party even in adverse conditions and brought the idea of the Congress party home...The entire Congress party is with the Chavan family in this grief," he said.

In the Lok Sabha elections, Chavan had defeated sitting MP of BJP Prataprao Patil Chikhalikar by 59,442 votes under difficult and challenging circumstances.

The Nanded constituency is one of the prestigious seats in the Marathwada region of Maharashtra as the district has two chief ministers - Shankarrao Chavan and Ashok Chavan.

The Congress in Nanded was weakened after veteran Ashok Chavan had switched over to the BJP to become a Rajya Sabha member.