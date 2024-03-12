Vasant More ends long-standing ties with Raj Thackeray-led MNS

Mumbai: In a dramatic development, veteran firebrand leader Vasant More left the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) after prostrating with folded hands before his photo of his leader - in what was an emotional departure after a long association.

Raj, however, has not reacted to the development.

Where More, an experienced leader, is headed, is not immediately known.

More has been associated with MNS since the inception and over the past decade called the shots for the party in Pune.

However, he was upset and had several one-on-one meetings with Raj, whose party turned 18 on 10 March this year.

In a brief letter to Raj, he said that he was resigning from MNS membership and all other posts, while drawing attention to ‘the dirty politics’ against him by certain senior office-bearers in Pune.